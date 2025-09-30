One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.