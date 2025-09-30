BFI Infinity Ltd. Sells 6,133 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

BFI Infinity Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

