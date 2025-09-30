Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 1.61% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $59,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

