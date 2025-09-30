One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 338.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 296.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,181,521 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

