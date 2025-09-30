PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,599 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $32,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

