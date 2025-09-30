Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.79 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.72.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.