Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,855 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $85.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

