Greenleaf Trust Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.