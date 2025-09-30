Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2,016.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $781.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

