Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $48,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

