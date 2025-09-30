Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHYGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 8.8% increase from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AOHY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.