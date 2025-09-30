Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 8.8% increase from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AOHY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Get Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.