JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,441,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MOH opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $255.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

