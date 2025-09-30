Bosman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.