Bosman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.6% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $803.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $825.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

