iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG Stake Raised by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,795 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $193,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,011,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,436,000 after acquiring an additional 756,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 534,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8%

IAGG stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

