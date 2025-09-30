Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.