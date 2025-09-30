JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 32,429 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,429 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

