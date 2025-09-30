Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Stock Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after buying an additional 739,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after buying an additional 621,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,565,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $305.40 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $275.56 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.93.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

