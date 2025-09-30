Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.