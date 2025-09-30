First County Bank CT Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

First County Bank CT lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

