Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $234.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

