First United Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 230.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 51.1% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $519,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.3% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CVS opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

