Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Global Payments by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.