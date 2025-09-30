Bosman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. ARM's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile



Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

