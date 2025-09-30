MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

