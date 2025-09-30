Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,848,000 after purchasing an additional 739,732 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.3%

BATS JCPB opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

