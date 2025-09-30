Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.