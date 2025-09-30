HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.