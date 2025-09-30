Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,797,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,436,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

