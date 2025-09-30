Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $491.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

