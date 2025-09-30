JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 105.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $365,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

