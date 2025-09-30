Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $694.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $708.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.