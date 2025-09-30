HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $30.79 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 536,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 317,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
