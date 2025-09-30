Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

