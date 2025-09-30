Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.33 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.