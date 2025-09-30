Astar (ASTR) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Astar has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $180.00 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,911.47 or 0.99806543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00335181 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Astar’s total supply is 8,520,105,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,179,893,230 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The Reddit community for Astar is https://reddit.com/r/astarnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

