Bennett Selby Investments LP Takes $301,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $201.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.