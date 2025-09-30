NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:WRND)

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WRND stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

About NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential.

