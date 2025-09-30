Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 38.5% increase from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Angel Oak Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CARY opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

