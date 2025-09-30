Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of JSML stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
