Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 38.1% increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBS opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
