IOST Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $83.45 million and $9.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,911.47 or 0.99806543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2019. IOST’s total supply is 46,683,632,195 coins and its circulating supply is 28,208,075,591 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/iost. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

