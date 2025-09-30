Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $225.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.76.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 64.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

