Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

