Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 70.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

