Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $161,000 in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,263 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,782 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $1,513,297.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,595,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,672,958.88. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,708 shares of company stock worth $17,630,156. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Trading Up 2.9%
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
