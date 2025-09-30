Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $161,000 in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,263 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,782 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $1,513,297.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,595,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,672,958.88. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,432,708 shares of company stock worth $17,630,156. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PATH opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.