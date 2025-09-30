Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,039 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

