Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $13,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $465.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.05 and its 200 day moving average is $489.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

