iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

