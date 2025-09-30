Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

